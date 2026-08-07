Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 38.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 131.59 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 38.53% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 131.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales131.59120.96 9 OPM %20.9430.51 -PBDT13.5621.85 -38 PBT12.8521.23 -39 NP9.7815.91 -39
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