Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aris International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aris International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Aris International reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.15 -100 0.200.20 0 OPM %033.33 --145.00-10.00 - PBDT-0.350.07 PL -0.290.04 PL PBT-0.350.07 PL -0.290.04 PL NP-0.350.07 PL -0.290.04 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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