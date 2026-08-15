Aris International standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Aris International rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.080.1250.0016.670.040.020.040.020.040.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News