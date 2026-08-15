Aris International standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Aris International rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.12 -33 OPM %50.0016.67 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100
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