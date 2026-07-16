ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 79-cr work order from J. Kumar-NCC JV

ArisInfra Solutions has secured a Rs 79.05 crore domestic work order from J. Kumar - NCC (GMLR) JV for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

The work order involves the loading, transportation and disposal of excavated tunnel material to approved dumping yards designated by J. Kumar NCC (GMLR) JV as part of the GMLR tunnelling project.

The contract is effective from the date of issuance and will remain valid until the completion of the excavated material disposal arising from the GMLR tunnelling activity, or until terminated in accordance with the terms of the work order.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of a work order.

ArisInfra Solutions further clarified that its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity. It also said the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction. Arisinfra Solutions is a technology-enabled platform operating at the intersection of construction materials supply and execution infrastructure. The company serves contractors and developers across India through a platform that aggregates supply, manages procurement logistics, and provides execution capabilities across the construction value chain. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 19.84 crore in Q1 FY27 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 55.3% year on year to Rs 343.36 crore in Q1 FY27.