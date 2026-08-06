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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 410.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Arisinfra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 410.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.12% to Rs 290.81 crore

Net profit of Arisinfra Solutions rose 410.27% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.12% to Rs 290.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 212.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales290.81212.08 37 OPM %10.518.56 -PBDT28.579.95 187 PBT26.679.19 190 NP16.893.31 410

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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