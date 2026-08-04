Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 210.07 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 32.46% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 210.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.210.07188.2757.3866.9713.0716.209.3813.826.9510.29

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