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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 210.07 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 32.46% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 210.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales210.07188.27 12 OPM %57.3866.97 -PBDT13.0716.20 -19 PBT9.3813.82 -32 NP6.9510.29 -32

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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