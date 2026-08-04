Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 210.07 croreNet profit of Arka Fincap declined 32.46% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 210.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales210.07188.27 12 OPM %57.3866.97 -PBDT13.0716.20 -19 PBT9.3813.82 -32 NP6.9510.29 -32
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