Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 221.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 175.58 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 221.39% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.72% to Rs 56.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 645.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 730.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.