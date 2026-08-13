Arman Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 45.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.63% to Rs 201.78 croreNet profit of Arman Financial Services reported to Rs 45.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.63% to Rs 201.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 151.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales201.78151.00 34 OPM %60.4027.48 -PBDT57.64-10.73 LP PBT57.17-11.17 LP NP45.17-14.58 LP
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