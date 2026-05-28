Arnold Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 45.89 crore

Net Loss of Arnold Holdings reported to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 45.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.07% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.44% to Rs 166.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.