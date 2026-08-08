Arnold Holdings standalone net profit rises 9.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.30% to Rs 70.81 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings rose 9.35% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.30% to Rs 70.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.8144.459.5213.974.804.514.694.293.513.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News