Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 151.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 111.15% to Rs 87.84 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 151.19% to Rs 27.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 111.15% to Rs 87.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.8441.6040.9034.2537.9016.0736.2714.2627.3810.90

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