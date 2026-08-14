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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 151.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 151.19% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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Sales rise 111.15% to Rs 87.84 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 151.19% to Rs 27.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 111.15% to Rs 87.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.8441.60 111 OPM %40.9034.25 -PBDT37.9016.07 136 PBT36.2714.26 154 NP27.3810.90 151

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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