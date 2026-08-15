Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net Loss of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 115.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.5318.68 -22 OPM %-40.47-617.29 -PBDT-10.61-114.94 91 PBT-10.87-115.19 91 NP-10.90-115.54 91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitin Fire Protection Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mohite Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Property Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Next Story