Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 29.78% to Rs 75.40 crore

Net loss of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 21.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.78% to Rs 75.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 107.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales75.40107.37 -30 OPM %-37.73-1.67 -PBDT-21.170.85 PL PBT-21.410.63 PL NP-21.870.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Infra stocks advance after FM announces 11.1% rise in infra capex

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Capital Goods shares fall

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.81% in the December 2023 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 33.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Pacific Industries consolidated net profit rises 288.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story