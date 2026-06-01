ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 210.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 204.92% to Rs 77.45 crore

Net Loss of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 210.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 204.92% to Rs 77.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3553.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 145.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.