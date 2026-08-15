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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Art Nirman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Art Nirman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST
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Sales rise 40.67% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net Loss of Art Nirman reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.67% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.111.50 41 OPM %-3.79-1.33 -PBDT-0.010.07 PL PBT-0.16-0.07 -129 NP-0.20-0.07 -186

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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