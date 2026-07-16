Artefact Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 3.08 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract is for providing Supervision Consultant (SC) services during the operation and maintenance (O&M) phase of the four-lane Bilaspur-Urga section of NH-130A, stretching from design chainage 0.000 to 70.200 km (from NH-49 near Dheka village to Bhiasma village) in Chhattisgarh. The project will be executed by Artefact Projects in association with KCS Engineering.

The contract is valued at Rs 3.08 crore and the execution period is 38 months.

The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.