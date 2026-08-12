Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.44% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects declined 7.84% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.44% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.172.21 43 OPM %35.6525.79 -PBDT1.361.46 -7 PBT1.261.35 -7 NP0.941.02 -8
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