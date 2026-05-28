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Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 85.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 85.17% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.61% to Rs 5.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 32.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.3312.74 12 32.2530.05 7 OPM %7.9641.99 -15.6321.96 - PBDT1.146.02 -81 7.298.81 -17 PBT1.055.93 -82 6.868.39 -18 NP0.865.80 -85 5.237.43 -30

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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