Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 90.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 36.14% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects declined 90.68% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.06% to Rs 5.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 24.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.125.23 36 24.1718.17 33 OPM %-3.7913.00 -11.9218.99 - PBDT0.441.22 -64 5.595.17 8 PBT0.351.12 -69 5.204.67 11 NP0.222.36 -91 5.235.34 -2

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

