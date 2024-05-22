Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 90.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.14% to Rs 7.12 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects declined 90.68% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.14% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.06% to Rs 5.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 24.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
