Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 40.75 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects declined 20.52% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 40.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.21% to Rs 8.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 80.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.