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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 47.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 47.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 287.32 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 47.13% to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 287.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 254.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales287.32254.96 13 OPM %19.6516.23 -PBDT55.3640.94 35 PBT42.6329.78 43 NP31.3121.28 47

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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