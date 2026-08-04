Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 47.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.69% to Rs 287.32 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 47.13% to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 287.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 254.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.287.32254.9619.6516.2355.3640.9442.6329.7831.3121.28

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