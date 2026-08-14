Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material consolidated net profit rises 1954.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 644.89% to Rs 50.28 crore

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 1954.10% to Rs 12.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 644.89% to Rs 50.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.286.7533.936.8117.410.8916.820.8812.530.61

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