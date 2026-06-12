Artson announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 5.39 crore from Deepak Chem Tech Limited, a Deepak Group company, for the manufacturing and supply of vessels, tanks and drums for the D3 Project at Dahej.

The contract involves the manufacturing and supply of 15 vessels, tanks and drums and is to be executed in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by June 2027 and the second phase by March 2028.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is an item-rate contract.

Artson clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding company. The order does not fall under related-party transactions, it added.