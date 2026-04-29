Artson reported that its standalone net profit surged 460% to Rs 3.36 crore despite a 24.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 38.75 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.30 crore, registering a 314% rise compared with Rs 0.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses declined 29.75% year-on-year to Rs 35.50 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 7.99 crore (down 53.25% YoY), while project execution expenses were at Rs 17.84 crore (down 26.42% YoY). Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 4.67 crore (up 15.36% YoY), and finance cost came in at Rs 0.17 crore (down 36.85% YoY) during the period under review.