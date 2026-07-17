Artson announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 14.63 crore from TKIL Industries for a project at JSW Jaigarh Port.

The contract involves the design, supply, fabrication, painting and transportation of structures, including transfer towers (TT), conveyor galleries and trestles, for JSW Jaigarh Port. The order is on a unit-rate basis (per metric tonne) and is scheduled to be executed within six months.

The company said the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Artson, formerly known as Artson Engineering, is engaged in design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the oil, gas and hydrocarbon processing industry. The company specializes in tankages, piping and other mechanical packages and also undertakes structural fabrication works through its manufacturing facilities in Nashik and Nagpur. For the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), Artson reported a standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations declined 41.59% year-on-year to Rs 26.13 crore. Shares of Artson fell 0.85% to close at Rs 157.50 on the BSE.