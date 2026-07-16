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Artson reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 41.60% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net loss of Artson reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.60% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.1344.74 -42 OPM %4.557.47 -PBDT-0.151.04 PL PBT-0.770.47 PL NP-0.410.22 PL

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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