Artson standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 38.75 crore

Net profit of Artson rose 460.00% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 163.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.