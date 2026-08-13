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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 5.76 crore

Net loss of Aruna Hotels reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.765.93 -3 OPM %23.4425.97 -PBDT1.271.35 -6 PBT0.740.82 -10 NP-1.311.37 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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