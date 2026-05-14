Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.40 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 37.12% to Rs 7.24 crore

Net Loss of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.12% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 27.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.245.28 37 27.7527.88 0 OPM %-32.736.44 -10.4118.01 - PBDT-2.69-0.24 -1021 0.962.71 -65 PBT-3.56-1.04 -242 -2.40-0.34 -606 NP-5.40-1.99 -171 -4.54-0.28 -1521

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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