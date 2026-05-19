Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.44% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 642.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.44% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.67% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 31.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.