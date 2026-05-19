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Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 642.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 67.44% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 642.86% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.44% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.67% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 31.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.806.45 67 31.5138.49 -18 OPM %10.093.41 -10.169.38 - PBDT1.160.36 222 3.654.02 -9 PBT0.850.09 844 2.442.87 -15 NP0.520.07 643 2.532.15 18

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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