Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 894.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.35% to Rs 17.23 croreNet profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) rose 894.12% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.35% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.237.48 130 OPM %14.454.55 -PBDT2.610.47 455 PBT2.290.18 1172 NP1.690.17 894
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