Arvind announces resignation of Susheel Kaul as MD & President (Textiles)

Arvind announced that Susheel Kaul has resigned from his position as managing director and president (Textiles) of the company due to personal reasons.

The company said Kaul will be relieved from his duties with effect from the close of business hours on 9 March 2026, as mutually agreed between him and the company.

Arvind Fashions is Indias leading casual and denim brand. It offers a wide range of fashion options across different categories and price points. The company's portfolio includes popular international brands like U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Arrow, as well as well-known indigenous brands such as Flying Machine.