Arvind consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 2500.96 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 0.39% to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 2500.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2006.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2500.962006.329.618.84204.57145.36111.4576.3653.4553.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News