Arvind consolidated net profit rises 0.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 2500.96 croreNet profit of Arvind rose 0.39% to Rs 53.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 2500.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2006.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2500.962006.32 25 OPM %9.618.84 -PBDT204.57145.36 41 PBT111.4576.36 46 NP53.4553.24 0
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