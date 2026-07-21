Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 1278.50 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions declined 23.87% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 1278.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1107.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1278.501107.31 15 OPM %12.4812.04 -PBDT118.84107.35 11 PBT40.0338.84 3 NP9.5712.57 -24
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