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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind Fashions' Footwear CEO Anurag Pandey steps down

Arvind Fashions announced that Anurag Pandey, chief executive officer (CEO) of its Footwear division, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

The company said Pandey will step down from his position with effect from the close of business hours on 30 September 2026.

Arvind Fashions has not yet announced a successor for the role.

Arvind Fashions is engaged in the wholesale and retailing of owned and licensed branded apparels in India. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine, it has presence across lifestyle brands.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 4.25% to Rs 9.98 crore on 15.46 % jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,278.50 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.46% to settle at Rs 445.55 on Tuesday, 4 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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