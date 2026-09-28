Arvind SmartSpaces adds new high-rise residential project in Bengaluru

Arvind SmartSpaces (ASL) said that the company has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru with a top-line potential of Rs 470 crore.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the real estate developer has announced the acquisition of a residential high-rise project on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru.

The project, acquired on a joint development basis, has a total estimated saleable area of nearly 3.6 lakh square feet and a top-line potential of Rs 470 crore, including the partner's share.

This addition is an extension of our existing project Arvind Sylva located in Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru.

Sarjapur, situated in the southeastern part of Bengaluru, is one of the rapidly developing neighbourhoods, popularly known for its aesthetic appeal, tranquillity, and lush green surroundings. The location is a very short distance travel to Outer Ring Road IT hub, new campus of one of the IT majors of the country and the proposed metro station with leading hospitals, prominent educational institutions and recreational options nearby.

This would be ASLs 11th high-rise project in Bengaluru. Arvind SmartSpaces entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has added 16 projects across the city with 8 projects having already been delivered and 8 in various stages of development. Priyansh Kapoor, managing director and CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces said: "Bengaluru continues to be a key growth market for us, and this addition in Sarjapur Road further deepens our vertical development portfolio in the city. With this project, our cumulative new business development top-line potential for FY27 stands at approximately Rs 3,100 crore, and we remain on track with our growth plans across Gujarat, Bengaluru and the MMR."