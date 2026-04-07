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Arvind SmartSpaces announces redevelopment project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai

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Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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With revenue potential of Rs 2,400 cr

Arvind SmartSpaces announced the signing of a residential high-rise project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The project has a top-line potential of ~Rs. 2,400 crore , with a total saleable carpet area of ~0.67 million sq. ft. The project is being done in partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors. The Company will jointly do a redevelopment in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West, one of the most sought-after micro markets in Mumbai's Western suburbs.

This project marks the Company's third housing project in MMR and its second high-rise project in the city, further strengthening its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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