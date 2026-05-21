Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 120.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 155.39 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 120.99% to Rs 42.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 155.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 163.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.72% to Rs 96.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 564.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 713.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.