Arvind SmartSpaces jumps after Pirojsha Adi Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

Arvind SmartSpaces surged 10.68% to Rs 554.40 after Pirojsha Adi Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties, acquired shares in the company through a bulk deal on the BSE.

According to bulk deal data dated 9 March 2026, Pirojsha Adi Godrej purchased 8,17,530 shares, representing about 1.78% equity in the real estate developer, at a price of Rs 498 per share.

The shares were sold by HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1, which offloaded the same number of shares at the same price.

As of December 2025, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 held an 8.79% stake in Arvind SmartSpaces, equivalent to 40,32,200 shares. The name of Pirojsha Adi Godrej did not appear in the companys December quarter shareholding pattern.