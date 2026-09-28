Arvind SmartSpaces launches its 11th high-rise project in Bengaluru

Arvind SmartSpaces announced its newest acquisition of a residential high-rise project on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. The project, acquired on a joint development basis, has a total estimated saleable area of ~3.6 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of Rs. 470 crore, including the partner's share. This addition is an extension of its existing project Arvind Sylva located in Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru.

Sarjapur, situated in the southeastern part of Bengaluru, is one of the rapidly developing neighbourhoods, popularly known for its aesthetic appeal, tranquillity, and lush green surroundings. The location is a very short distance travel to Outer Ring Road IT hub, new campus of one of the IT majors of the country and the proposed metro station with leading hospitals, prominent educational institutions and recreational options nearby.