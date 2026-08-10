Aryaman Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 63.92% to Rs 9.28 croreNet profit of Aryaman Capital Markets declined 29.01% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 63.92% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.2825.72 -64 OPM %97.6350.62 -PBDT9.2812.84 -28 PBT9.2412.81 -28 NP7.8311.03 -29
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