Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 0.90% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.9328.7980.2352.3817.0115.6816.9515.6310.1310.04

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