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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 0.90% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.9328.79 -31 OPM %80.2352.38 -PBDT17.0115.68 8 PBT16.9515.63 8 NP10.1310.04 1

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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