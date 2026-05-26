Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.08-0.06 -33 0.990.90 10 OPM %437.50-1783.33 --6.06-48.89 - PBDT-0.25-0.17 -47 1.65-0.12 LP PBT-0.25-0.17 -47 1.64-0.13 LP NP-0.48-0.14 -243 1.82-0.31 LP

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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