Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 78.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers declined 78.45% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.330.38 -13 OPM %21.215.26 -PBDT0.290.56 -48 PBT0.290.56 -48 NP0.251.16 -78
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