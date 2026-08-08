Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 78.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers declined 78.45% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.330.3821.215.260.290.560.290.560.251.16

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