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Aryavan Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.58% to Rs 25.41 crore

Net profit of Aryavan Enterprise rose 83.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.58% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 149.63% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 55.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.4114.15 80 55.0635.97 53 OPM %5.126.29 -7.084.92 - PBDT1.701.04 63 4.882.08 135 PBT1.610.97 66 4.702.00 135 NP1.120.61 84 3.371.35 150

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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