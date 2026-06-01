Aryavan Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.58% to Rs 25.41 crore

Net profit of Aryavan Enterprise rose 83.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.58% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 149.63% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 55.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.