To introduce a ready-to-drink, non-alcohol/non-carbonated dairy based product - CALPIS

Asahi Group Holdings has entered into a business alliance agreement for franchising the CALPIS brand with Varun Beverages to introduce the CALPIS products into the Indian market.

Starting in the second half of 2026 or thereafter, a ready-to-drink, non-alcohol/non-carbonated dairy based product will be launched under the name CALPIS, with two flavor offerings: Original and Mango. This marks Asahi Group's first entry into India's non-alcohol/non-carbonated beverage market.

CALPIS is Japan's pioneering fermented milk-based beverage with a refreshingly sweet and tangy taste that has been enjoyed for more than a century. The brand offers a variety of products, including a concentrate for home preparation and ready-to-drink versions.