Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 43.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 1325.47 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 43.36% to Rs 132.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 1325.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.16% to Rs 344.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 4906.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4551.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.