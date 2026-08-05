Asahi India Glass ends higher after Q1 PAT jumps over 172% YoY to Rs 149 crore

Asahi India Glass gained 3.27% to Rs 928.80 after the company's net profit increased by 172.1% to Rs 149.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 54.79 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 14.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,392.07 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses increased by 4.5% to Rs 1,216.26 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,163.68 crore in Q1 FY26. The fall in raw material costs (down 21.4% YoY) was more than offset by higher power & fuel charges (up 29.8% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 13.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 28.2% YoY).