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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi India Glass ends higher after Q1 PAT jumps over 172% YoY to Rs 149 crore

Asahi India Glass ends higher after Q1 PAT jumps over 172% YoY to Rs 149 crore

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Asahi India Glass gained 3.27% to Rs 928.80 after the company's net profit increased by 172.1% to Rs 149.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 54.79 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 14.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,392.07 crore during the period under review.

Total expenses increased by 4.5% to Rs 1,216.26 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,163.68 crore in Q1 FY26. The fall in raw material costs (down 21.4% YoY) was more than offset by higher power & fuel charges (up 29.8% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 13.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 28.2% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 202.65 crore, up 167.5% from Rs 75.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Asahi India Glass operates under two strategic business units (SBUs), namely, auto glass (laminated and tempered glass) and float glass (architectural glass and consumer glass) The company has 13 plants and 10 sub-assembly units-cum-warehouses for manufacturing various types of glasses across India.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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