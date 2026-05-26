Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 42.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 144.05 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 42.28% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 144.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.96% to Rs 18.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 535.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 562.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.