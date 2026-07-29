Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 508.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 188.91 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 508.54% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 188.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.91149.88 26 OPM %16.847.03 -PBDT30.018.86 239 PBT25.354.23 499 NP19.233.16 509
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