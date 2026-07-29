Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 508.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 508.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 188.91 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 508.54% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 188.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales188.91149.88 26 OPM %16.847.03 -PBDT30.018.86 239 PBT25.354.23 499 NP19.233.16 509

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 265.23% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story